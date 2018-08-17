Charge for your time & expertise
Charge per minute
Are you an expert in your field? With Atlas11 you can let your user base make phone or video calls charged on a per-minute basis. You choose how much you want to charge per minute and your availability.
Charge per event
Create your events online and broadcast them live to a group of attendees charged on a per-event basis. Choose how much you want to charge per attendee, broadcast, and get paid all through Atlas11.
Hosting an online video event has never been easier
Create a free Atlas11 expert account
Account creation is free and easy. With your account, you'll be able to create your online video events, receive payments from your attendees, and stream your events.
Create your event
Enter the details of your live video event. Choose the date & time, the pricing you'll charge your attendees, the minimal amount of attendees you want for your event to take place, and the description of your event. Once you are done, we'll provide you with a dedicated page you can share with your potential attendees on social media or wherever you desire.
Stream your event
Just log in to atlas11 and stream your event directly from your browser or mobile phone. We provide everything you need to manage your event professionally.
Get paid
Once your event is over, you can request payment with a simple click and receive your money.
Easily Manageable
No technical knowledge is needed. Just signup and you're ready to go!
Multi Device Supported
Work from any device & any location. At home or at the beach what do you prefer?
Integrated Payments
Your clients can pay you directly on Atlas11. No merchant account is needed!
Low Fees & No Subscription
We take a 10% cut of the sum paid. There are no subscription fees whatsoever.
Super clean user
interface for easier use.
Atlas11 makes it easy to create professional-looking event pages and personal profiles without any prior web development knowledge.
Our admin UI gives you great control and feedback on how to interact with your customers.
Experts can start using the Atlas11 platform without paying anything. You can create your profile page and start accepting appointments or registrations to your online events today!
Atlas11 is dedicated to enable everyone to share knowledge and expertise online easily and fairly.
